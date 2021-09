In today's real estate market, bidding wars are common. But if these things apply to you, you may want to bail out of one. Buyers in today's real estate market are struggling for one big reason -- there's not enough inventory to go around. Because there are so few available homes on the market, buyers are duking it out in bidding wars over the same limited number of properties. Bidding wars are great for sellers because they commonly result in higher sale prices. But they're bad for buyers, who risk greatly overpaying for homes and taking on higher mortgages than they bargained for.