Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Gray Garrison puzzle solution

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous challenges not only the skill but also the wit of the player from time to time. One such event happens in the Gray Garrison, where a puzzle involves statues and offers several ways to find out the solution but adventurers short on time might just want to be done with it and move onto further demon slaughter. If you are still itching to at least solve the puzzle partially, we've got you covered but we will also just throw the solution down in an image if you want it on a plate.