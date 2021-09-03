The blind side of Buy Now, Pay Later

Daumantas Barauskas, Genome, explores the concept of electronic money institutions (EMIs), their pros and cons, and their place in the modern fintech landscape. The concept of mobile or online banking is not new. Everyone who’s not a stranger to finances (at least personal) knows what they are and how they function. In the modern world, we often use banking apps to pay bills, exchange currency, or make transfers. But the abbreviation EMI puzzles even some of the forward-thinkers as it is not so frequently used in relation to financial management apps. Yet, from 2018 to 2020 alone 368 new EMIs were licensed in the European Union. So, there’s a good chance that your favourite app that you use to transfer money is not a bank, but an EMI. Here’s a detailed article to explain this concept.