Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

German workers on short-time down 35% in August - Ifo

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aH04T_0blNjqfP00

BERLIN (Reuters) - The number of employees put on reduced working hours in job protection schemes in Germany fell by 35% in August, the economic institute Ifo said on Friday, as recovery in Europe’s largest economy continues.

The number of people on the short-time work scheme, also known as Kurzarbeit, fell to 688,000 in August, down from 1.06 million in July, the Munich-based institute said.

“This is the first time since the start of the coronavirus crisis that the number of people on short-time work has been below one million,” Ifo survey expert Stefan Sauer said.

Ifo said nearly all sectors of the economy reported a decline in August. The hospitality industry, one of the most hit by COVID-19 lockdown, was also recovering but still had 10% of its employees on shorter hours, it added.

Earlier this week, the Labour Office said the number of people out of work fell by 53,000 in seasonally adjusted terms to 2.538 million.

The seasonally-adjusted jobless rate fell to 5.5%, the lowest since March 2020, when Germany entered its first coronavirus lockdown.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kurzarbeit#The Labour Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
Related
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Mexico auto production, exports decline in August

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Mexican automotive output and exports dipped sharply in August compared to the same month a year earlier, data from the national statistics agency (INEGI) showed on Monday. Auto production tumbled 21.44% from August 2020 to 237,040 vehicles, while auto exports dropped by 19.58% to 212,687 units,...
Reuters

UPDATE 1-German factory output rebound suggests bottlenecks easing

BERLIN, Sept 7 (Reuters) - German industrial output rose more than expected in July after three monthly drops, data showed on Tuesday, in a sign that factories are slowly overcoming supply bottlenecks which have been holding back a recovery in Europe’s biggest economy. The Federal Statistics Office said industrial output,...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German industrial orders surge on robust foreign demand

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - German industrial orders unexpectedly surged in July, official figures showed on Monday, hitting their highest level since the data time series began in 1991 and pointing to a solid start to the second half in Europe’s largest economy. The figures published by the Federal Statistics...
kelo.com

Spanish services growth kept up strong pace in August: PMI

MADRID (Reuters) – Activity in Spain’s service sector expanded for the fifth month in a row in August, though at a slower pace than in the previous months, as more COVID-19 travel restritions were phased out, a survey indicated on Friday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of services companies,...
Business104.1 WIKY

India August service activity grows at fastest pace since pandemic began

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India’s dominant services industry returned to growth in August, expanding at its fastest pace since the pandemic began, as businesses reopened amid improved vaccination rates, a survey showed on Friday, although firms continued to cut jobs. Despite the impact of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Economykfgo.com

Weak demand drags on Russian factory activity in August -PMI

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russian manufacturing activity declined for the third consecutive month in August as downturn in production and new orders deepened, a business survey showed on Wednesday. IHS Markit’s Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the sector fell to 46.5 from July’s 47.5, slipping further below the 50.0 mark that...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Indian factory growth slipped in August, job cutting returned

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian factory activity expanded at a slower pace last month as persistent pandemic-related weakness weighed on demand and output, forcing firms to cut jobs again following a brief recovery in July, a private survey showed on Wednesday. Data on Tuesday showed Asia’s third-largest economy grew by a...
Economymymixfm.com

German exports to China fall for first time in nearly a year

BERLIN (Reuters) – German exports to China declined for the first time in nearly a year in July, easing by 3.9% year-on-year to 8.4 billion euros ($9.9 billion), the statistics office said on Wednesday. That was the first decline in exports to China, Germany’s second biggest sales market outside the...
Industry740thefan.com

Supply bottlenecks cast shadow over German industry – Ifo

BERLIN (Reuters) – Activity in Germany’s industrial sector remains at a high level but manufacturers are worried about disruption caused by shortages of semi-conductors, plastics and metals, Klaus Wohlrabe of the Ifo economic institute said on Wednesday. “70% of manufacturers complain about bottlenecks, up from 64% in July,” he said....
EconomyShareCast

German business sentiment deteriorates again - Ifo

German business sentiment deteriorated again in August amid supply chain issues, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the Ifo Institute. The business climate index fell to 99.4 from 100.7 in July, missing expectations for a reading of 100.4. The current situation index came in at 101.4 in August...
BusinessCNBC

Euro zone business activity remains robust in August as jobs boom

IHS Markit's flash composite PMI for the euro zone, which looks at activity across both manufacturing and services, hit 59.5 in August versus 60.2 in July. The latest business activity data come as many consumers in the region enjoy the lifting of Covid-related restrictions, which has boosted the economic recovery in the wake of the pandemic.
US News and World Report

German Industrial Production Picks up After Several Declines

BERLIN (AP) — German industrial production increased in July after three consecutive months of declines that have reflected supply chain problems, official data showed Tuesday. Overall production increased by 1% compared with the previous month, the Economy Ministry said. In June, it had dropped 1%. There were bigger increases in...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China's factory activity contracts for first time since April 2020

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity slipped into contraction in August for the first time in nearly 1-1/2 years as COVID-19 containment measures, supply bottlenecks and high raw material prices weighed on output in a blow to the economy. The slowdown in the manufacturing sector underscores the fragility of the...
Stocksinvesting.com

European Stocks Edge Higher; German Ifo Falls More Than Expected

Investing.com -- European stock markets edged largely higher Wednesday, with the German market underperforming after the release of a disappointing business sentiment gauge. At 4:05 AM ET (0805 GMT), the DAX in Germany largely flat, while the CAC 40 in France rose 0.2% and the U.K.’s FTSE 100 gained 0.1%.
kfgo.com

UK house prices jump by 0.7% in August – Halifax

LONDON (Reuters) – British house prices rose by 0.7% in August, the biggest month-on-month rise for three months and following a 0.4% rise in July, mortgage lender Halifax said on Tuesday. In annual terms, house price growth cooled to 7.1% from 7.6% in July, the weakest reading for five months.
Businesswsau.com

Euro zone business activity strong in Aug but supply issues weighed-PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – Euro zone business activity remained strong last month, despite fears about the Delta variant of the coronavirus and widespread supply chain issues, according to a survey which suggested the bloc’s economy could be back to pre-COVID-19 levels by year-end. IHS Markit’s final composite Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI),...
Economyaba.com

ISM Manufacturing Index Increases in August

The ISM Manufacturing Index registered 59.9 points in August, 0.4 percentage point higher than the July reading of 59.5%. This figure indicates expansion in the overall economy for the 15th month in a row. The Employment Index registered 49% in August indicating contraction; the reading is 3.9 percentage points lower...
Business101 WIXX

Supply chain woes stunt UK manufacturing growth in August -PMI

LONDON (Reuters) – British factory output grew in August at the weakest rate for six months as supply chain problems weighed on manufacturers’ recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey showed on Wednesday. The IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index fell to 60.3 last month from July’s 60.4, slightly...
StocksFXStreet.com

German equity prices helped by GDP data but IFO sentiment slips

Germany’s GDP growth stood at 1.6% q/q in Q2, revised up from 1.5% q/q. On an annual basis, seasonally and calendar adjusted gross value added increased by 1.0%. The individual sectors showed distinct trends: Up 3.8% q/q in public services, education and health; up 1.1% q/q in trade, transport, accommodation and food services; up 0.1% q/q in construction; but down -1.3% in manufacturing. Compared to the same quarter a year earlier, GDP grew 9.8% y/y in price adjustment terms , and 9.4% y/y in price and calendar adjustment terms.

Comments / 0

Community Policy