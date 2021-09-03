Cancel
Waldport, OR

Enthusiasm — and coronavirus caution — run high as students and staff return to school at Crestview Heights and Waldport Middle/High schools

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALDPORT – Thursday evening was the chance for grade-schoolers to meet their teachers and pick their desks. For middle and high school students, Thursday night was the chance to reconnect with friends, check out lockers and classrooms, look at club displays on the track – and then maybe stay for the first football game of the season against Myrtle Point, which the Irish won 42-28.

Health
