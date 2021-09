Global supplies of coffee are being put under further strain by a lockdown in Vietnam amid a rising number of Covid cases.Vietnam's main export hub, Ho Chi Minh City is under travel restriction which have impacted shipments of robusta beans, the type most commonly used to make instant coffee and also in some blends of fresh ground coffee. Some coffee-growing areas in the country are also under restrictions.The South East Asian country is the world's second largest exporter of coffee. The latest public health measures have added to existing problems with a shortage of shipping container space which has pushed...