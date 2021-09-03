FATAL CRASH ON HWY 97-DESCHUTES COUNTY
On Thursday, September 2, 2021 at approximately 1:05 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 97 at Vandervert Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Dodge Caravan, operated by Sherri Wood (46) of Lyons failed to stop when entering Hwy 97 from Vandervert Road. The Dodge Caravan struck the drivers side a northbound commercial motor vehicle operated by Abelardo Eleneshiguera (54) of Bakersfield, CA. The commercial motor vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed and burned beyond recognition.klamathalerts.com
