FATAL CRASH ON HWY 97-DESCHUTES COUNTY

Lakeview, OR- The Patton Meadow Fire of the Fox Complex remained at 8,930 acres yesterday with containment growing to 80%. Today crews will continue mop up operations around the fire, building a rind of up to 300 feet in some areas. Work on the north end of the fire is where crews continue to find and extinguish the highest number of hot spots. Operation Section Chief Eric Perkins said in the morning briefing to be diligent in mopping up and to “keep looking for hot spots you didn’t see yesterday, or the day before, to ensure we are being thorough.”