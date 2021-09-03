Cancel
Oregon State

FATAL CRASH ON HWY 97-DESCHUTES COUNTY

Klamath Alerts
 4 days ago
On Thursday, September 2, 2021 at approximately 1:05 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two vehicle crash on Hwy 97 at Vandervert Road. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Dodge Caravan, operated by Sherri Wood (46) of Lyons failed to stop when entering Hwy 97 from Vandervert Road. The Dodge Caravan struck the drivers side a northbound commercial motor vehicle operated by Abelardo Eleneshiguera (54) of Bakersfield, CA. The commercial motor vehicle caught fire and was fully engulfed and burned beyond recognition.

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

