Norway set for rate hike as economy accelerates, statistics agency says

OSLO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The Norwegian economy is set to grow rapidly in the next several years as it recovers from the impact of the pandemic, setting the stage for an imminent central bank rate hike, Statistics Norway (SSB) predicted on Friday.

“The reopening of society is well underway, and the upswing in the Norwegian economy continues. The COVID-19 pandemic will nevertheless continue to impact on the economy for a long time to come,” SSB said.

“The first interest rate jump is expected to be in September.” (Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

