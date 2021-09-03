Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

UPDATE 1-TechnipFMC sells a 9.9% stake in Technip Energies to HAL Investments

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(Adds financial details)

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Energy group TechnipFMC said on Friday it had sold a 9.9% stake in French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies to Dutch investment company HAL Investments for 196.2 million euros ($233.03 million) through a private transaction.

TechnipFMC said in a statement it had sold its stake at a price of 11.15 euros per Technip Energies share.

TechnipFMC would keep a 12.3% stake in Technip Energies, it also said, adding HAL Investments has agreed to a lock-up of 180 days.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hal#Energies#Paris#Hal Investments#French#Dutch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Economymining.com

Mineral Resources sells stake in lithium miner Pilbara for $244 million

Australian iron ore miner Mineral Resources said on Monday it pocketed A$328 million ($244.39 million) from the sale of its 5.4% stake in lithium miner Pilbara Minerals and plans to reinvest the windfall into its own projects. Lithium miners, like Pilbara, have surged in value as investors look to companies...
StocksEntrepreneur

TechnipFMC (FTI) to Sell Off $17.6M Technip Energies Shares

TechnipFMC plc FTI announced the divestment of 17.6 million Technip Energies shares through a private placement with HAL Investments, the Dutch investment affiliate of HAL Holding, N.V. This represents 9.9% of the share capital of Technip Energies, which started trading under the symbol TE on the Euronext Paris Exchange earlier this year.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Iraq and Total sign $27 bln energy projects deal

BAGHDAD, Sept 5 (Reuters) - France's Total (TTEF.PA) will build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad on Sunday, the country's oil minister said. The company will start with an initial investment of $10 billion, CEO Patrick Pouyanne said at the signing...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Mubadala Petroleum, Eni team up on energy transition

DUBAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) has teamed up with Mubadala Petroleum to look at joint investments in the energy transition field as part of plans to cut carbon footprints. In statements on Tuesday, the two groups said they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate...
Businessnaturalgasworld.com

EDF, Getec set up German energy supply joint venture

The new company will benefit major industries in Germany as well as its owners. German major industrial energy supplier Getec Energie and French EDF Trading (EDFT) have set up a joint venture Getec Sales & Trading, they said September 6. Based in Hanover, the company will position itself on the...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

OMV Petrom launches gas sales platform

In June the company secured a licence to commercialise LNG in Romania. The Romanian arm of Austria's OMV, OMV Petrom, announced on September 1 it was establishing a new digital platform for gas sales to small- and medium-sized enterprises, further consolidating its position on the Romanian gas market. Clients can...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Trafigura's Puma Energy names new CEO, CFO

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Trafigura’s fuel retail and downstream arm Puma Energy has named Hadi Hallouche as its chief executive officer and Carlos Pons as its new chief financial officer, the company said on Monday. Hallouche will remain Trafigura’s co-head of oil trading and stay on the board of...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Goldman lines up $5 bln Petershill private equity asset float

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs (GS.N) plans to float the assets of its Petershill Partners unit, hoping to cash in on a private equity boom with an IPO valuing the investment vehicle at more than $5 billion. Petershill, which takes minority stakes in alternative assets managers including private...
Businesschannele2e.com

Carlyle Group Acquiring Hexaware IT Services?

The Carlyle Group appears set to acquire Hexaware Technologies for $3 billion, though KKR, Bain Capital and Teleperformance SE also pursued the IT services giant, Mint reports. Hexaware is a global IT services company focused on “Automate Everything, Cloudify Everything and Transform Customer Experiences,” initiatives. The company, backed by roughly...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Shell Commits to Timi Investment

Sarawak Shell Berhad has announced that it has taken a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project. Sarawak Shell Berhad (SSB), a subsidiary of Royal Dutch Shell plc, has announced that it has taken a final investment decision (FID) on the Timi gas development project. Timi, which is...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

New equity partner re-energises Technip

LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Technip Energies (TE.PA) has found a valuable friend. Dutch investment fund HAL is buying a 9% stake in the 2 billion euro French oil services player from parent TechnipFMC. It’s an important vote of confidence after being launched on public markets in February into the teeth of a selloff gale for renewable energy stocks. The 10% premium HAL is paying to Technip Energies’ July low draws a firm line under the stock. Technip Energies shares climbed 5%.
Energy IndustryEntrepreneur

Petrobras (PBR) Sells 10% Stake in Lapa Field to TotalEnergies

PetroleoBrasileiro S.A.or Petrobras PBR recently announced that it completed the transfer of its 10% stake in the Lapa field to global integrated oil and gas company TotalEnergies TTE. The deal, which also included the assignment of Petrobras Netherlands B.V.'s (PNBV) whole interest in Lapa Oil & Gas B.V., a business...
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

Adani Green Energy raises $750m to develop renewable projects

Indian renewable energy company Adani Green Energy (AGEL) has raised $750m in funding through green bonds to fund the equity needs of its renewable assets currently under construction. The funding was raised through a three-year maiden ListCo senior issuance under the 144A / Reg S format at a 4.375% fixed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy