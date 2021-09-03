UPDATE 1-TechnipFMC sells a 9.9% stake in Technip Energies to HAL Investments

(Adds financial details)

PARIS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Energy group TechnipFMC said on Friday it had sold a 9.9% stake in French oil and gas services provider Technip Energies to Dutch investment company HAL Investments for 196.2 million euros ($233.03 million) through a private transaction.

TechnipFMC said in a statement it had sold its stake at a price of 11.15 euros per Technip Energies share.

TechnipFMC would keep a 12.3% stake in Technip Energies, it also said, adding HAL Investments has agreed to a lock-up of 180 days.