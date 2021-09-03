Cancel
Letter to the editor: Majority leader's column just has to be rebutted

By Craig Allen
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 4 days ago

Rep. Vinton, your guest column on Aug. 29 was so far off the mark that it just has to be rebutted. I re-read the Aug. 17 column by the Democratic legislators and found it factually accurate, well written and it hits the nail on the head. You call it an attack on Reps. Carlson and J. Hinkle. What I see is a well thought out response to terrible legislation that impairs our ability to fight COVID-19. The Democrats’ column is a fine example of democracy in progress. They succinctly pointed out the flaws in both bills. Since you don’t have any cogent arguments to counter what they wrote, you have decided to criticize the authors.

