Today in history: Lake County to be home to 'punk prison'

As the local supply of serum ran out again Friday, the third time the demand has exceeded the supply, there were few inoculations yesterday and the clinic at the Cadillac City Hall could not operate last night, the hours when the largest crowds come. A big supply from Lansing arrived today, however, and there will be lots on hand this evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m., when the first inoculations will be given for the last time. There were 46 firsts, 53 seconds and 82 thirds administered Friday. With the total of firsts now well past the 3,000 mark, a fine total is anticipated when the first inoculations stop tonight. The seconds and thirds will be given for the next two weeks and the entire treatment is necessary for absolute immunization from the fever. The clinic will be open the usual hours Monday, Labor Day, it was announced at the city hall today. In discussing the story running around the city that there are private sewers running direct into the Clam River, although all the city ones now empty into the old disposal plant. City hall officials today said they would like to know where the private sewers are. Until last year there were several industrial concerns with private sewers entering the Clam. Now all of these above the disposal plant have been diverted into city trunks and the only one of which George Johnston, city manager, has any knowledge below the disposal plant is that of the Pennsylvania roundhouse. The state sanitary engineer was shown this one, it was said at the city hall today. The state officers, while realizing as well as local officers that the river situation is a bad one, said the stream was in as good condition as could be expected with the present disposal plant and low water, Manager Johnston said today. City officers have been along the river several times. They would like to know where the rumored sewer outlets are, Mr. Johnston said in discussing the matter today.