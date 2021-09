The celebrated election of Joe Biden was heralded across this land as bringing back maturity and success to all things American, and by extension the rest of the world. From his basement he told us, on occasion, that he was the right man for the job. The press carried his water and his ice cream. He was described as a nice guy even though his campaign was littered with insults to Americans asking him uncomfortable questions. Remember the “dog-face pony soldier” insult to the woman who had the temerity to ask him a question? So after seven plus months, what are the results?