Drake Collides With Lil Wayne & Rick Ross On "You Only Live Twice"

Further solidifying himself as one of the best to move from basketball to the Rap game, DAME D.O.L.L.A. returns with a new album. Portland Trail Blazer star Damien Lillard has been strategically carving out his space in the music industry as he wants to be taken seriously as a rapper, and with each new release, Dame proves that he is a force to be reckoned with. He has named himself the best professional basketball player to move from the court to the studio, a title that he has publicly battled Shaquille O'Neal over, and Lillard continues to defend his comments on wax.