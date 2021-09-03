Cancel
Drake Collides With Lil Wayne & Rick Ross On "You Only Live Twice"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe line-up on this track alone should tell you that it was going to be a standout. Drake called on two of his favorite rappers, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne, to help round out the features on Certified Lover Boy and it only makes sense that the trio appeared on the same track. Weezy helped develop Drake into the superstar that he is today and Rozay has collaborated with the OVO Sound artist for over a decade.

