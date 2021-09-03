Cancel
Energy Industry

US solar panel shipments rose 33% in 2020

By Ryan Kennedy
pv-magazine.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. solar PV module shipments – including imports, exports, and domestic production and sales) – rose by about one-third year on year between 2019 and 2020, according to new figures from the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The EIA reported a record high of 21.8 million peak kW shipped in 2020,...

