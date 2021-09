If you cook, what inspired you to do so? I posed this question to my friends. Their most resounding answer: “Hunger!”. My answer was so much more complex. Cooking is love. Cooking is comfort. Cooking is how we share. Cooking (and baking) is caring. Cooking is every day, and special. We need to eat, and we crave flavor, variety and our favorites. Sweet or savory, I always want to have something on offer, and something to look forward to. I learned to cook by being present right from the start while wonderful things were being made. I wanted my hands in it. I was allowed to help with cooking and baking until I naturally became comfortable with the traditional foods at our home.