Marshall - John Robert "Tom" Marshall (TX 1866 - LA 1955) was the only Marshall homesteader in Vernon Parish. He was the son of John (TN 1816 - TX 1889) and Morning Jordan (AL 1825 - LA 1917) Marshall. He married Susan Cryer (LA 1871 - LA 1966) in 1892 in Beauregard Parish which was Calcasieu Parish. Tom was born in Newton County, Texas where he lived in 1870 and 1880. In 1900 and 1910 he lived in Ward Four, Vernon Parish which included present day Ward Seven. In 1907 Tom claimed forty acres of land at the confluence of Big Branch and Castor Creek in the Elmwood community on Blackmon Road. In 1920, 1930, and 1940 he lived in Ward Seven. In all enumerations Tom was a farmer. He and his wife Susan are buried in Beauregard Cemetery in DeRidder.