Drake's Highly-Anticipated Album 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finally Here
After a lengthy delay, Drake has officially released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Clocking in at approximately an hour and 30 minutes, the 21-track album boasts a stacked list of guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, GIVEON, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kid Cudi. “A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP,” Drake wrote on Apple Music.hypebeast.com
