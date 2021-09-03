Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Drake's Highly-Anticipated Album 'Certified Lover Boy' Is Finally Here

By Store
hypebeast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a lengthy delay, Drake has officially released his sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy. Clocking in at approximately an hour and 30 minutes, the 21-track album boasts a stacked list of guest appearances from Lil Baby, Lil Durk, GIVEON, JAY-Z, Travis Scott, Future, Young Thug, 21 Savage, Tems, Project Pat, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Kid Cudi. “A combination of toxic masculinity and acceptance of truth which is inevitably heartbreaking. Executive produced by me, Noah “40” Shebib, Oliver El-Khatib, and Noel Cadastre. Dedicated to Nadia Ntuli and Mercedes Morr. RIP,” Drake wrote on Apple Music.

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Drizzy
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Lil Baby
Person
Lil Durk
Person
Kid Cudi
Person
Young Thug
Person
Lil Wayne
Person
Rick Ross
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Certified Lover Boy#Atlanta#Giveon#Tems#Project Pat#Sportscenter#Clb News#Nike
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

2021 MTV VMAs: Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Olivia Rodrigo Lead Nominations

Shortly after announcing the VMAs would be heading back to Brooklyn this year, MTV has revealed the 2021 nominees. Justin Bieber leads with seven nominations, with “Peaches” receiving nods for Best Pop, Best Collaboration, and Best Editing. Megan Thee Stallion follows with six nominations, with “WAP” sweeping up categories that include Video of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Collaboration. Bieber and Megan were both nominated for Artist of the Year, alongside Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift, Doja Cat, and Ariana Grande. Rodrigo’s five nominations also include “Drivers License” for Song of the Year and Performance of the Year, as well...
CelebritiesComplex

Benny the Butcher Reveals Jay-Z’s Heard His Drake Collab, Says Hov Doesn’t Take Rivalries ‘Personal’

The Shooter for Griselda sat down with Adam22 and No Jumper where he gave an in-depth look at the many iconic figures who have guided his career. During a recent conversation with No Jumper, Benny The Butcher touches on his relationship with Drake, Jay-Z, Eminem, and Kanye West. Around the conversation’s 50 minute mark he explains that Jigga’s mentorship is something he holds dearly because Hov doesn’t have to take the time out of his day to give Benny advice.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z & Lil Baby Memes Go Viral After Featuring On Drake's "CLB" & Kanye's "DONDA"

Drake finally released his sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy on Friday morning and music fans have been reacting to the new music all over social media, with Drake commanding the #1 trending topic right now. Considering how heated things have gotten recently between Drake and Kanye West, his arch-nemesis, music fans have been sharing memes related to all of the artists that have feature verses on both respective albums.
MusicNME

Drake premieres collaborations with Playboi Carti, Baby Keem and Rema

Drake debuted three unreleased tracks over the weekend, following the release of his latest album ‘Certified Lover Boy’. The Toronto rapper appeared as a guest DJ on SiriusXM’s Sound 42 radio show on Saturday (September 4) to celebrate the arrival of ‘Certified Lover Boy’. While the attention from the show was mostly directed to Drake leaking an unreleased collaboration between Kanye West and André 3000, he also premiered a handful of new collaborations.
CelebritiesBillboard

Kanye West Lands 10th No. 1 Album on Billboard 200 Chart With 'Donda'

Plus: New albums from Halsey and Lil Tecca bow in the top 10. Kanye West lands his 10th No. 1 on the Billboard 200 albums chart, as Donda debuts atop the list with the year’s biggest week for any album: 309,000 equivalent album units earned in the U.S. in the week ending Sept. 2, according to MRC Data. It surpasses the year’s previous best week, when Olivia Rodrigo’s Sour started with 295,000 units (on the chart dated June 5).
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

YNW Melly, Suicideboys, K Camp and More – New Projects This Week

New music Friday is back again. And this week, there's more fire joints to pair perfectly with the current heat wave. YNW Melly might be incarcerated, but that hasn't stopped the Florida rhymer from giving the streets what they want—some new music. Melly, who is currently behind bars at the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. facing two counts of first-degree murder in connection to the 2018 killings of affiliates YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser, drops his latest work, Just a Matter of Slime. The offering, which the leader of YNW has been teasing via social media, contains guest appearances from Kodak Black, Lil Baby, Lil Durk, Young Thug, Future, Lil Tjay and more. This is YNW Melly's first release since delivering Melly vs. Melvin back in 2019.
Musichypebeast.com

Trippie Redd Enlists Drake, Lil Uzi Vert and More for New Album 'Trip At Knight'

Trippie Redd has officially released his latest studio album, Trip At Knight. Clocking in at approximately 50 minutes, the 17-track project features a stacked list of guest appearances from the likes of Drake on “Betrayal,” Lil Uzi Vert on “Holy Smokes,” Playboi Carti on “Miss The Rage,” the late Juice WRLD on “Matt Hardy 999,” Polo G and Lil Durk on “Rich MF,” Ski Mask The Slump God on “Demon Time” and more. Trip At Knight marks Redd’s followup to his 2020 record Pegasus, which debuted at No. 2 and received a remix album from Travis Barker entitled NEON SHARK. Previously speaking to HYPEBEAST, the Canton, Ohio artist said of his music, “I expect people to ultimately perceive the music as they want. It’s all up to you — your imagination, your thought process, your ability to decipher bars and metaphors and wordplay — just sit back and understand the music as a whole. It’s all up to the listener, so I just look at it as you like it or you don’t.”
MusicBillboard

Justin Bieber Jumping on a Remix of WizKid's 'Essence,' His Personal 'Song of the Summer'

WizKid announced Thursday (Aug. 12) that Justin Bieber will be featured on a remix of his Afrobeats hit "Essence," which also features singer Tems. The Nigerian superstar teased "something special" was coming on his socials before announcing an official remix featuring the Canadian pop star, which is set to drop at midnight ET. "Thank u for letting me jump on the song of the summer," Bieber wrote on Instagram while sharing a graphic featuring all three artists' names on top of the song's title.
Theater & Dancebrooklynvegan.com

17 New Rap and R&B Songs Out This Week

QUENTIN AHMAD DAGOD - N.O.A.H. Danny Brown's Bruiser Brigade Records continues its onslaught of 2021 releases with Quentin Ahmad DaGod's N.O.A.H.. It was largely produced by Raphy, along with Skywlkr, Black Noi$e, and others, and it features fellow Bruiser Brigaders Danny Brown, Bruiser Wolf, J.U.S., and Fat Ray. The album puts a warped twist on '90s boom bap, and if you've been listening to the other Bruiser Brigade albums this year, you shouldn't miss this one.
MusicComplex

Pusha-T Says His New Album Is Coming Soon at 40/40 Club 18th Anniversary Celebration

On Saturday, Jay-Z hosted a private event at the 40/40 Club to commemorate 18 years, as well as celebrate reopening its doors on Aug. 4 in New York. Hov planned on hiring 100 new staffers for his reopened 40/40 Club. Sources told Page Six in July that he would be paying them more than minimum wage and his reasons for reopening the club were to “stimulate the food and nightlife economy in NYC.”
MusicBillboard

Drake Breaks Apple Music's 2021 Records for Most-Streamed Album, Artist in a Day

He set the new bar less than 12 hours after releasing 'Certified Lover Boy.'. Less than 12 hours after its release, Drake’s sixth studio album Certified Lover Boy already broke Apple Music’s 2021 record for the most-streamed album in a single day, the streaming service tells Billboard. That success also has helped make Drake the most streamed artist on the service in 24 hours this year. Stream totals will continue to accumulate throughout the day.
Musictribuneledgernews.com

Drake’s long-awaited ‘Certified Lover Boy’ drops, with imaginative, over-the-top ‘Way 2 Sexy’ music video

“Certified Lover Boy” has finally arrived. Drake’s long-awaited sixth studio album hit streaming platforms Friday and officially became available for sale. It’s been nearly a year-and-a-half wait for fans of the Toronto-born hitmaker, who kicked off the marketing rollout with the album artwork — featuring a colorful grid of 12 pregnant woman emojis designed by the British artist Damien Hirst — and sharing the official release date after cryptically teasing it during ESPN’s “SportsCenter.”
MusicPosted by
The Independent

Drake releases Certified Lover Boy: Tracklist, features and everything else we know

Drake’s new album Certified Lover Boy has finally arrived on all streaming platforms, after its initial announcement over a year ago. The tracklist consists of 21 songs featuring appearances from artists including Giveon, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, 21 Savage, and Kid Cudi.In addition to the already listed features, the first track “Champagne Poetry” samples the Beatles’ “Michelle” and credits John Lennon and Paul McCartney as co-writers. The second track offers a vocal cameo by Nicki Minaj, while the third track “Love All” opens with a sample from Notorious BIG’s “Life After Death Intro” and features verses by Jay-Z. The...

Comments / 0

Community Policy