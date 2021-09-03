Cancel
Stream Drake's New Album Certified Lover Boy

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been more than a year since Drake released “Laugh Now, Cry Later,” which was billed as the lead single from a new album called Certified Lover Boy. In the interim, he’s pushed back the album a couple times and released the stopgap EP Scary Hours 2, which ended up becoming a record-setting smash hit. Now, after a lengthy buildup that saw tensions between Drake and Kanye West reigniting, CLB is finally here, ridiculous cover art and all.

www.stereogum.com

