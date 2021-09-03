Cancel
REVIEW: OneRepublic releases first new album in five years

By Lilly Spring
Daily Nebraskan
Cover picture for the articleOn Aug. 27, OneRepublic, the band best known for singles such as “Apologize” and “Counting Stars,” released their first new album in five years, titled “Human.”. The album “Human” was first announced by lead vocalist Ryan Tedder in September 2019, with plans of releasing it in November of that same year. Despite putting out many singles from the album over the last couple of years, the band wasn’t ready to release the album in its entirety until August of this year due to changes and challenges with the pandemic. The 16-track deluxe album certainly lived up to its name, exploring a common theme of human emotions, struggles and experiences that are real and relatable, particularly during the unprecedented times we’re living in.

