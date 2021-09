For much of the pandemic, “the globe marvelled” at Vietnam’s “incredibly low Covid-19 infection numbers and negligible death rate”, says William Pesek in Nikkei Asia. Yet governments across Southeast Asia became complacent, assuming that “large-scale vaccination… could wait”. Now, thanks to the Delta strain of Covid-19, the region is suffering from its worst wave of the disease since the pandemic began. Less than 3% of Vietnam’s population is fully vaccinated; much of the country has been placed in lockdown.