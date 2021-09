WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Covid-19 Delta variant slowed U.S. jobs growth to just 235,000 in August, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists surveyed by Reuters projected an increase of 750,000 positions. Payrolls for restaurants and bars fell by 42,000 while the Black unemployment rate rose 0.6 percentage points, to 8.8%. Those are good reasons for the Federal Reserve to reassess paring its $120 billion in monthly asset purchases.