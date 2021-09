These days, a top spot for travelers eager to emerge from COVID lockdowns is Mexico City. The city has long lured tourists with its mix of modern and ancient. And this summer, there's even more history to entice. Five hundred years ago, Spanish conquistadors and their Indigenous allies laid siege on the city, leading to the downfall of the Aztec empire. And the city is looking back at this pivotal anniversary. So is NPR. In a travel series we're calling Wish You Were Here, NPR's international reporters have been exploring the countries they cover. And in our latest installment, NPR's Carrie Kahn takes us by boat and bike back in time to Mexico City's less-visited historical sites.