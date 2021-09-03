Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

IS-inspired attacker shot dead after New Zealand supermarket knife rampage

By STAFF, Neil SANDS, Mark MITCHELL
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pFFk9_0blNZQch00
New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was limited in what she could publicly say about the man, who had been under surveillance since 2016 /POOL/AFP/File

An Islamic State-inspired attacker injured six people in a New Zealand supermarket knife rampage Friday, before being shot dead by undercover police officers who had him under round-the-clock surveillance.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was "gutted" the man, a Sri Lankan national, had managed to carry out his "hateful" assault even though he was on a terror watchlist.

She said the man, who arrived in New Zealand in 2011, entered a shopping mall in suburban Auckland and seized a knife from a display before going on a stabbing spree.

Six people were wounded, three critically, in the 60 seconds before surveillance officers opened fire.

Terrified shoppers fled for the exits and video footage shot by bystanders showed men running toward the incident before a barrage of shots rang out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4chOcR_0blNZQch00
/AFP

The attack has stirred painful memories of the Christchurch mosques shootings in March 2019, New Zealand's worst terror atrocity, when a white supremacist gunman murdered 51 Muslim worshippers and severely wounded another 40.

"What happened today was despicable, it was hateful, it was wrong," Ardern said after the latest attack.

"It was carried out by an individual, not a faith, not a culture, not an ethnicity. He alone carries the responsibility for these acts."

Asked about the man's motivations, she said "it was a violent ideology and ISIS-inspired", using an acronym for the Islamic State jihadist group.

- 'Lone wolf' planning -

Ardern said she was limited in what she could publicly reveal about the attacker because he had been before the courts previously and was the subject of court suppression orders.

But New Zealand media reported the man was a 32-year-old who prosecutors last year accused of plotting a "lone wolf" terror attack using knives.

The case failed after a judge ruled that planning a terror attack was not in itself an offence under existing laws.

The man was instead found guilty on lesser charges of possessing propaganda supporting Islamic State and sentenced to 12 months' supervision.

Ardern said authorities had to release the man because there was no legal reason to keep him in custody.

She said new terror laws had been drafted to close the loophole but they had not yet passed parliament.

"The fact that he was in the community will be an illustration that we haven't succeeded in using the law to the extent we would have liked," she admitted.

Ardern said she was devastated a known terror risk had managed to carry out an attack, saying all aspects of the incident would be reviewed.

"I know that we've been doing everything that we could, so I was absolutely gutted," she said, describing her feelings upon learning about the stabbings.

Ardern would not disclose exactly how many other terror suspects were under surveillance in the community, saying only "there are very few people who fall into this category".

She thanked Aucklanders who helped victims, ignoring coronavirus lockdown as the city attempts to control an outbreak of the Delta variant.

"To everyone who was there and who witnessed such a horrific event, I can't imagine how you are feeling but thank you for rushing to the aid of the people who needed you," she said.

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said authorities were confident the man was acting alone and there was no further known danger to society.

He acknowledged there would be questions about how an attack occurred in front of his officers, but defended their actions.

"I'm satisfied, based on the information to me, that the staff involved not only did what we would expect in this situation, they did it with great courage," Coster said.

"The reality is that when you're surveilling someone on a 24-7 basis, it's not possible to be immediately next to them at all times."

The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand called the attack an act of hate.

"Terrorists who do such inhumane and vile acts do not belong to any religion," said the group's president Ibrar Sheikh.

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

23K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacinda Ardern
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Zealand Police#Rampage#Isis#Sri Lankan#Muslim#Islamic State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
New Zealand
Country
Australia
Related
Public SafetyNew York Post

New Zealand stabbing suspect who threatened ‘kiwi scums’ online ID’d

Authorities on Saturday identified the ISIS-sympathizing terrorist who stabbed at least five people in a New Zealand supermarket as a Kiwi-hating 32-year old refugee who reportedly listened to songs about “drinking the blood of disbelievers” — and was under 24/7 police surveillance after being released from prison two months before his rampage.
Public SafetyAntelope Valley Press

New Zealand police kill ‘terrorist’

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand authorities were so worried about an extremist inspired by the Islamic State group they were following him around-the-clock and were able to shoot and kill him within 60 seconds of him unleashing a frenzied knife attack that wounded six people Friday at an Auckland supermarket.
WorldPosted by
IBTimes

Sri Lanka Offers Help With New Zealand Knife Attack Probe

Sri Lanka will cooperate with New Zealand's investigation into a knife rampage by an Islamic State-inspired assailant from the South Asian nation, authorities said Saturday. Police shot dead the 32-year-old Sri Lankan after he attacked seven people in an Auckland supermarket on Friday. The man had been living in New Zealand since 2011.
AustraliaArkansas Online

New Zealand reexamines laws

AUCKLAND, New Zealand -- After a man with Islamic State sympathies stabbed seven people in a supermarket in West Auckland on Friday, New Zealand is in the process of examining its counterterrorism laws. When Ahamed Aathill Mohamed Samsudeen grabbed a knife at a Countdown supermarket and began stabbing shoppers, the...
AmazonTelegraph

How Jacinda Ardern's 'fortress New Zealand' strategy risks crumbling

Toilet paper shortages. Compulsory masks. A nation enthralled by the movements of a single Covid-19 spreader. Watching New Zealand’s current news cycle is like taking a step into the past. The country was plunged into a snap lockdown last Tuesday after a single virus case – the first in half a year – was detected in Auckland, the country’s most populous city.
Worldtoofab.com

Tourist Dies After Swallowing Car Keys at Barcelona Supermarket

Store security kicked him out while he was choking because they couldn't understand him. A Dutch tourist has died in Spain after choking on his car keys. The bizarre incident happened shortly after 10 PM on Thursday in Barcelona, when the 37-year-old man entered a supermarket on Riera de Cassoles avenue "in an evident state of excitement and causing altercations", 20 Minutos reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Minor Rape Victim Dies Minutes After Giving Birth To Stillborn; Suspect Remains Unknown

A minor girl in India who was raped by an unknown suspect died minutes after she gave birth to a stillborn baby in a hospital. The 17-year-old girl from Ahmedabad, a city in the western Indian state of Gujarat, was brought to a hospital by her parents Saturday after the girl complained about severe bleeding and stomach pain. The doctors found out that the teen girl was nine months pregnant and was about to deliver a child. The hospital authorities informed the police about a suspected case of rape and the girl was shifted to a labor room. The girl fell into a coma and died minutes after delivery without being able to speak much about the suspect, The Times of India reported.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
WorldPosted by
UPI News

Man finds $130,000 taped to bottom of used fridge

Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Police in South Korea said they are investigating after a man bought a used kimchi fridge online and found $130,000 cash taped to the bottom. Police on Jeju Island said the man filed a police report Aug. 6 saying he was cleaning the recently-delivered fridge when he found the cash stash taped to the bottom of the appliance.

Comments / 0

Community Policy