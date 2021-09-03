Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

A Bird in an Australian Zoo Has Learned to Perfectly Mimic a Crying Human Baby

By Michelle Starr
Posted by 
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Some birds are renowned for the beauty of their songs, but the bird with arguably the most complex song in the world doesn't pen its own ditties. The superb lyrebird (Menura novaehollandiae) of Australia mimics the sounds in its environment with exquisite skill and accuracy, building a spectacular repertoire. Its song, according to Sir David Attenborough, is "the most elaborate, the most complex, and the most beautiful" of all the birds. You may not necessarily have thought so if you were to visit Australia's Taronga Zoo in Sydney, though. There, a seven-year-old superb lyrebird named Echo has learnt to perfectly mimic the...

www.sciencealert.com

Comments / 1

ScienceAlert

ScienceAlert

15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

ScienceAlert publishes timely, trusted science news to enlighten and entertain millions of readers each month.

 https://www.sciencealert.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birds#The Zoo#Adelaide Zoo#Australian#Lyrebird Echo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
Related
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Amazing photograph shows sea eagle catching fully inflated puffer fish then flying off

The extraordinary moments in which a sea eagle flew off with a fully inflated pufferfish from the sea have been captured on camera in stunning images.Within the shots, the sea eagle was able to get a hold of the round fish, scooping it out of the water and taking it to the skies for a ride.Pufferfish “puff up” or inflate when they feel that they are in harm’s way, which makes it difficult for predators to grab them.Sergey Savvi, a wildlife photographer, spoke about how the eagle circled above for almost a minute before flying away into the distance over...
AnimalsPosted by
Indy100

Woman who had ‘affair’ with zoo chimpanzee asked to ‘change behaviour’ and ‘let him be a chimp’

A woman who had quite a close relationship with one of the chimpanzees in a zoo has been asked to moderate her behaviour when visiting him because their bond is preventing him from connecting with the other animals. Adie Timmermans claimed she had been told by Antwerp zoo in Belgium not to visit Chita, a 38-year-old chimpanzee.Speaking to Belgian news channel ATV, she said she had been visiting Chita every week for four years and had a “real relationship” with him akin to “having an affair”. She claimed she had been banned from visiting, adding: “I love that animal,...
Sciencegentside.co.uk

Paleontologists unearth ‘savage’ flying creature in Australia

The newly named Thapunngaka shawi is the biggest flying reptile ever discovered in the Land Down Under. With a wingspan measuring an impressive 22ft (7m) and with rows of 40 razor-sharp teeth, researchers believe this is the closest palaeontologists will ever come to finding a real-life dragon. The prehistoric pterosaur would have soared through the skies above a vast inland sea once covering outback Australia.
AnimalsThe Independent

Bad Moon Rising: ‘Werewolf’ dog has human-like eyes

Hilarious footage introduces us to Ted the dog who has been described as a cross between a pig and a werewolf with its human-like eyes. The adorable hound has been called the ‘gentlest, sweetest little man’ by its owner Devon and she admitted ‘he doesn’t really look like any other dog’.
Animalshngn.com

'Horrifying' Video Shows Wild Tortoise Attacking and Eating Baby Bird Despite Being Thought of as Vegetarian

Video footage shows the rare and "horrifying" moment that a Seychelles giant tortoise, thought to be vegetarian, deliberately attacking and eating a baby bird. Researchers captured footage of the giant tortoise attacking and eating a tern chick in the first documentation of deliberate hunting in any wild tortoise species. In a statement on Monday, Justin Gerlach, the director of studies at Peterhouse, Cambridge, and affiliated researcher at the University of Cambridge's Museum of Zoology, said it was completely unexpected behavior.
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

Giant tortoise filmed hunting and killing bird in ‘horrifying’ footage

Tortoises are widely considered to be plodding, placid herbivores, but new footage of a giant of the species hunting, killing and eating a bird has taken scientists by surprise.Researchers on Frégate Island in the Seychelles have captured, for the first time, the moment when a Seychelles giant tortoise turned into a violent predator, pursuing, attacking and eating a tern chick.All tortoises were previously thought to be vegetarian, with the exception of occasional cases of eating carrion opportunistically, or consuming bones or snail shells for calcium.But since the “hunting tortoise” was recorded last summer, the researchers have said others in...
Animalswfla.com

VIDEO: Rare elephant twins born in Sri Lanka

(NBC News Channel) — Wildlife authorities say an elephant gave birth to twins for the first time in nearly 80 years in Sri Lanka. The twins, both males, were born at Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. Sri Lankan elephant experts said the previous birth of twins to a domesticated elephant was in...
AnimalsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Russian Woman Dances And Fishes With Pet Bear — And Isn’t Afraid

A Russian woman is proving that dogs aren’t man’s only best friend. She cares for a pet Asiatic black bear, walking him, dancing with him and taking him for drives. Veronika Dichka posts videos on TikTok and Instagram, unconcerned about the possibility the wild animal, named “Toptyzhka,” could harm or kill her. Toptyzhka, Russian for “little cub,” is also the […]
AnimalsFox News

Fisherman catches 'ultra-rare' crab that looks like a pastry

A fisherman caught a rare crab off the coast of England that has a unique look to it. From some angles, the animal’s shell coating makes it look less like a sea creature and more like a pastry dish. Ian Jepson caught a rare type of crab that locals have...
Animalsksl.com

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo

Have You Seen This? Lion does his best to act like a parrot at London Zoo (Ayra Kay, YouTube) — THE LONDON ZOO — If you've ever been to a zoo, you know at least three things are true: you'll smell more manure than you wish, there will be more strollers than you thought possible, and any and all the big cats will be asleep and/or ignoring everyone.
AnimalsNew Scientist

Bat pups babble like human babies do in order to practice vocalising

Young greater sac-winged bats babble just like human babies. A detailed analysis of the sounds has shown that it shares many similar features with the babbling of human babies. The greater sac-winged bat (Saccopteryx bilineata) is known for its complex songs. “It has a very large vocal repetoire,” says Ahana...
Animals6abc

Curious whale pushes paddleboard, plays with human on it: video

PUERTO MADYRN. Argentina -- As the migration season of the Southern Right Whales gets underway in the Argentine Patagonia locals and visitors are thrilled by the curious animals coming ever closer to shore. On Tuesday, a rare encounter was caught on video when a Southern Right Whale seemingly plays with...
AnimalsNew Scientist

Listen to an Australian duck say ‘You bloody fool’ like a human

Adult musk ducks raised in captivity can mimic the sounds they heard as hatchlings, such as a pony snorting, a door slamming, a man coughing, and even what was likely a former caretaker’s catchphrase, “You bloody fool!”. The large, grey Australian water birds usually learn to make high-pitched whistles from...
AnimalsShropshire Star

Baby genet Kamari is born at Telford's Exotic Zoo

Telford's Exotic Zoo has welcomed the addition of a fluffy new baby genet to its town park site. The nocturnal creature from Africa is frequently associated with the feline animal family, but is actually a relative of the meerkat and more similar to a mongoose. Scott Adams, owner of Exotic...
AnimalsWKRC

'Very lively, pink and plump': Twin baby pandas born at France zoo

SAINT-AIGNAN, France (Reuters/CBS Newspath/WKRC) - The twin baby pandas in France's Beauval Zoo turned one month old in late August, rapidly gaining weight and growing some fur. The pandas, named Fleur-de-Coton ("Cotton Flower") and Petite-Neige ("Little Snow"), are nursed by their mother Huan-Huan. From a mere 5.2 ounces and 4.51...

Comments / 0

Community Policy