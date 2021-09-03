Out and About: 9 things to do in and around Petaluma

It’s been a while since anyone could gather in person for a live author meet-and-greet at Copperfield’s Books’ downtown store. The bookseller could not have picked a livelier guest to welcome us back with than Stephan Pastis, best known as the creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” His new graphic novel, “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,” will be featured at the event on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. There is limited capacity to watch Pastis’ in-store presentation (though audio will be broadcast throughout the store), and signings will take place outdoors. CopperfieldsBooks.com.