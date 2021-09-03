Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Petaluma, CA

Out and About: 9 things to do in and around Petaluma

By ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
Petaluma 360
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a while since anyone could gather in person for a live author meet-and-greet at Copperfield’s Books’ downtown store. The bookseller could not have picked a livelier guest to welcome us back with than Stephan Pastis, best known as the creator of the comic strip “Pearls Before Swine.” His new graphic novel, “Trubble Town: Squirrel Do Bad,” will be featured at the event on Friday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m. There is limited capacity to watch Pastis’ in-store presentation (though audio will be broadcast throughout the store), and signings will take place outdoors. CopperfieldsBooks.com.

www.petaluma360.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rohnert Park, CA
City
Glen Ellen, CA
City
Petaluma, CA
City
Spreckels, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
Petaluma, CA
Entertainment
Petaluma, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephan Pastis
Person
David Templeton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Performing Arts#Musical Theater#Long Lost#Copperfield S Books#Copperfieldsbooks Com#The Argus Courier#Lgbtq#Lakeville St Admission#Cinnabar Theater#Lakeville St Support
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy