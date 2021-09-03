Cancel
Charlottesville, VA

Citizens, planning commissioners, city councilors continue to clash over contested vision for city’s future as suggested in the draft future land use map

By Erin O'Hare
Charlottesville Tomorrow
This story has been updated with more information on when the Planning Commission and City Council are expected to vote on recommending and adopting, respectively, the comprehensive plan. A five and a half hour Planning Commission work session Tuesday night proved that the Future Land Use Map remains the most...

Founded in 2005, Charlottesville Tomorrow is a hyperlocal journalism nonprofit with a mission to expand civic engagement and foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

