Researchers discover security vulnerabilities affecting thousands of Bluetooth devices – Computer – News

By Halsey Cohen
 4 days ago

Researchers from Singapore University of Technology and Design have discovered 16 vulnerabilities in Bluetooth protocols. Vulnerabilities can be used to perform denial of service, cause hardware crashes and freeze audio devices. Researchers Investigation Thirteen different Bluetooth devices with Bluetooth chips from dozens of different manufacturers including Intel and Qualcomm. The...

