Who said there were only EVIL STEPMOMS? Celebrities stepparents share their advice on raising kids

Growing up, there was no one I idolised more than my older sister Jenna. She was the popular girl at school: pretty, confident, athletic and the most amazing dancer. Being two years younger, I would have felt in her shadow had she not also been incredibly loyal and kind. Jenna was the type of sister who felt it was her duty to stick up for you, one time going as far as marching 15 of her friends two miles to tell off a girl who had been picking on me. She always went above and beyond for the people she loved.