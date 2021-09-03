Cancel
Los Angeles, CA

American Legion Ceremony Held Thursday For Those Killed In Afghanistan Attacks

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Veterans gathered Thursday to honor fallen heroes after 13 service members were killed in an attack outside the airport in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan.

A bell rang and names were read out loud to honor those that passed away while serving their country.

“We’re out here today because it could have been me,” said one veteran. “Especially with the violence from last week. “I know exactly where they were when the attack happened.”

United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Dylan R. Merola , 20, of Rancho Cucamonga, was among those killed in an attack outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on August 26 during the evacuation of US troops from the country.

Merola had only been in Afghanistan for a little over a week. More than a dozen others were injured in the attack.

“He was supposed to come home in a couple of weeks,” said a loved one.

