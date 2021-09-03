Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

FOREX-Dollar sinks to one-month low before payrolls test

By Kevin Buckland
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

* Friday's jobs data could spur Fed to taper earlier * Euro shows strength ahead of ECB meeting next week * Yen shrugs off PM Suga's decision to step down By Kevin Buckland TOKYO, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The dollar sank to its lowest in almost a month against major rivals on Friday, ahead of a crucial U.S. jobs report that could spur the Federal Reserve to an earlier tapering of stimulus. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six peers, was little changed at 92.207 after earlier touching 92.151 for the first time since Aug. 5. The euro was also mostly flat at $1.1878, after hitting the highest since Aug. 4 at $1.1884, supported by regional inflation at a decade high and hawkish rhetoric from European Central Bank officials ahead of a policy meeting on Sept. 9. "The market is seemingly running a progressive short USD position into today's non-farm payrolls," Chris Weston, head of research at broker Pepperstone in Melbourne, wrote in a client note. The rally toward $1.19 "is not just a USD move, but a play on next week’s ECB meeting, with some talk the central bank could signal a slower pace of asset purchases," he wrote. Meanwhile, the U.S. central bank has made a labour market recovery a condition for paring pandemic-era asset purchases. The dollar had been strengthening for most of last month on the view that a taper could be imminent, even as COVID-19 cases spiked in the United States, which paradoxically gave the currency an additional boost because of its role as a safe haven. But the dollar index retreated after hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 93.734 on Aug. 20 as Fed officials began suggesting the virus' spread could delay policy tightening. Chair Jerome Powell said at the Fed's Jackson Hole symposium a week ago that a taper was still possible this year, but there was no hurry to subsequently raise interest rates, sending the dollar down further. Monthly non-farm payrolls, due later Friday, are expected to rise by 750,000, with the unemployment rate falling to 5.2% from 5.4%, according to a Reuters poll of economists. However, estimates range widely, from as little as 375,000 to over a million. Signals from the economy ahead of the report have been mixed. Overnight, data showed layoffs dropped to their lowest in more than 24 years. However, the ADP National Employment Report on Wednesday was much weaker than economists expected. Commonwealth Bank of Australia forecasts the United States added 800,000 jobs last month, which it says would be enough to spur the Fed to taper, although the bar for an announcement at this month's meeting has been raised by the current outbreak. "The risk is uncertainty associated with the virus stands in the way of an imminent taper announcement," which would reverse any dollar gains from a strong payrolls report, CBA strategists wrote in a report. The Australian dollar rose 0.18% to $0.7416 after earlier touching a one-month high $0.7417. The New Zealand dollar gained 0.22% to $0.7127 after rising to the highest since June 16 at $0.7129. The greenback added 0.07% to 110.01 yen, holding near the centre of its trading range since early July and showing little reaction to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's decision to step down at the end of the month. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0549 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.1880 $1.1876 +0.03% -2.77% +1.1884 +1.1873 Dollar/Yen 110.0100 109.9300 +0.10% +6.53% +110.0700 +109.8150 Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9140 0.9143 -0.02% +3.32% +0.9145 +0.9135 Sterling/Dollar 1.3837 1.3833 +0.01% +1.26% +1.3845 +1.3832 Dollar/Canadian 1.2544 1.2553 -0.06% -1.48% +1.2558 +1.2544 Aussie/Dollar 0.7418 0.7403 +0.20% -3.57% +0.7419 +0.7396 NZ 0.7128 0.7113 +0.23% -0.72% +0.7129 +0.7107 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Kevin Buckland; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

176K+
Followers
203K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Yoshihide Suga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Bank Of Australia#Bank Of New Zealand#European Central Bank#Fed#Ecb#The Federal Reserve#Usd#Cba#Australian#Volatilities Tokyo Forex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
Place
Tokyo, JP
Related
Businessinvesting.com

Shifting From Fed To ECB Taper Talks

US Nonfarm payrolls disappointed last Friday with only 235,000 jobs created in August. The US dollar sold off in an imminent response to the report but the greenback’s decline was limited after several days of weakness while bigger currency movements remained absent. Despite the weaker than forecast job growth, average...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Dollar near one-month low on bets Fed to delay taper

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar hovered near a one-month low versus major peers on Monday, after a weaker-than-expected jobs report fuelled some expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could delay the start of its stimulus tapering. The dollar index , which measures the currency against six rivals, edged...
MarketsCNBC

European markets climb as central bank tightening fears cool

LONDON — European stocks traded higher on Monday after U.S. jobs data indicated the Federal Reserve may have to keep monetary policy loose for longer, while speculation has risen over more stimulus in Japan and China. The pan-European Stoxx 600 climbed nearly 0.8% by late-afternoon, with tech stocks adding 1.7%...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD pressured in thin trade vs. a robust US dollar

XAU/USD is edging lower following last week's rally. Gold could extend correction to $1,810 with a daily close below $1,820. There won't be any high-tier data releases featured in US economic docket on Tuesday. Update: Labour Day holidays witnessed a robust US dollar which pressured the price of the yellow...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar finds footing as traders look to ECB

Sept 7 (Reuters) - The dollar found support on Tuesday as investors awaited a European Central Bank meeting and U.S. data to gauge the policy outlook, while the Aussie blipped briefly higher after the Reserve Bank of Australia stuck with its tapering plans. The greenback held the euro below $1.19...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar stands tall as global growth momentum fades

LONDON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - The dollar erased all losses sustained after last week’s poor U.S. jobs report and extended gains versus its rivals on Monday as concerns about slowing global growth boosted its safe-haven appeal in a big week for central banks. The dollar index, which measures the currency...
StocksUS News and World Report

World Shares Hit Fresh Peaks on Dovish Fed Bets

MILAN (Reuters) - World stocks hit fresh record highs on Tuesday on growing bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve will push back tapering its bond purchases and keep its expansive policy for the near-term. European shares dipped in early trading after Monday gains, however, with the STOXX 600 regional index...
Stockswincountry.com

World shares at record high as investors count on Fed largesse

TOKYO (Reuters) – Global stocks inched higher on Tuesday to a record high for the eight straight session as investors wagered the U.S. Federal Reserve is likely to delay the start of tapering its asset purchases after the soft U.S. jobs data. Japanese shares extended their bull run on hopes...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: ''The first P in PEPP stands for Pandemic, not Permanent''

EUR/USD bears step in as the US dollar firms. All eyes will be on the ECB this week and prospects of a taper. EUR/USD has been a slow burner in holiday thin markets but managed to sustain a comeback in the greenback as European traders bid up the single unit from a low of 1.855 to a high of 1.1886.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Watchlist: Bearish Turn Ahead in EUR/USD?

With traders returning from the Summer and the European Central Bank monetary policy statement ahead, volatility should pick up nicely for EUR/USD. Will this lead to a break and directional move away from the 1.1900 major psychological area?. Bearish Turn Ahead in EUR/USD?. Two weeks ago, I discussed how we...
Energy Industryfxempire.com

Oil Traders In A Parabolic Scenario

After a dismal August jobs report, crude oil prices moved lower in the past week as speculation grew that the Federal Reserve would delay cutting stimulus. Employers in August added 235,000 jobs, less than a third of the forecast 733,000, but the coronavirus pandemic continues to cause difficulties. Only the...
EconomyCNN

There's another big risk brewing in China

A version of this story first appeared in CNN Business' Before the Bell newsletter. Not a subscriber? You can sign up right here. London (CNN Business) — There are a number of reasons for global investors to be keeping close watch on China, from signs its economy is slowing to Beijing's disruptive crackdown on private business. But the list doesn't end there.
Marketsfxempire.com

Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – ECB Policy Decision Could Determine Direction This Week

Gold futures closed higher last week but once again, the price action suggested a cautious trade fueled by short-covering and buy stops rather than new buying. This indicates a reluctance to buy strength which is the true indicator of a bullish market. Rather than being proactive, gold traders are being reactive, which does not indicate much confidence in playing the long side.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Dollar hovers near one-month lows as sentiment upbeat

LONDON (Reuters) - The dollar held near a one-month low on Tuesday as softer Treasury yields and upbeat Chinese economic data boosted sentiment, with the euro and the Canadian dollar retracing most of their overnight losses versus the U.S. currency. While trading ranges remained narrow thanks to a U.S. holiday,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy