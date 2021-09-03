Video: Controversial missed targeting call in Minnesota-Ohio State game
Many fans watching Thursday night’s Minnesota-Ohio State game couldn’t believe that the officials missed a targeting penalty call late in the game. Ohio State won 45-31 and was leading by that score with just under four minutes to go. The Golden Gophers had the ball and were looking to drive into Ohio State territory. Tanner Morgan threw a pass to Mike Brown-Stephens, who was then hit in the head by Lathan Ransom.larrybrownsports.com
