Sumner, WA

High school football roundup: Sumner explodes for 62-22 win over Emerald Ridge

By Tyler Wicke
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high school football season in Washington has officially kicked off. Miss any of our preseason coverage? Here’s some of what we’ve written about so far:. Here’s what high school sports will look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in 2021-22 | Graham-Kapowsin is embracing its role as the 4A state title favorite | Who’s the best of the three Auburn schools? We’ll find out soon | Todd Beamer’s Malik Agbo, a 6-foot-6, 330-pound, size-19 shoe wearing lineman, is nearing his college decision | Two Division-I bound tight ends set to lead Tumwater’s Wing-T offense | Peninsula is one of the South Sound’s most consistent winning programs. This year should be no different | Devon Nofoa-Masoe is back for Lakes, which is looking to make some noise in the 3A PCL.

