CADILLAC — An 18-year-old Cadillac man faced a single fleeing offense during his recent arraignment in 84th District Court. Levi Evan Spears was charged with one count of third-degree fleeing for his connection with an incident on Sept. 1 in Cadillac. If convicted, he faces up to five years in prison and/or $1,000 in fines. His license also can be suspended for one year by the secretary of state.