Henrico County, VA

416 September Dr, Henrico, VA 23229

Richmond.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1st time offering! Home provides a remarkable one of a kind Frank Lloyd Wright style home nestled in the highly sought after neighborhood of Sleepy Hollow. Owners can experience one floor living while offering other family members multiple privacy possibilities. Inviting custom double door foyer leading up to the open and airy 1st floor living area. Dining room and living room are large and open, perfect for entertaining with the option to close off the two rooms. Large family room with beautiful stone gas fireplace with built in shelving and storage benches on either side and separate wet bar. Extra-large primary bedroom on 1st floor with separate dressing room, walk-in closet and steam shower. 2nd floor has a huge living room/office with cathedral ceiling and exposed beams highlighted with clerestory windows that flood the room with natural light. Beautiful 1/2 bath complete this level. Downstairs was built with the kids in mind with its own entrance. A huge play room with a second wood burning fireplace is a fantastic area to entertain. There is a 2nd smaller playroom, craft/sewing room with a sink, 2 large secondary bedrooms with a shared full bathroom and 2 huge storage areas.

