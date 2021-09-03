Recent storms create trail hazards on northern Lower Michigan trails
With a long holiday weekend coming up, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is advising trial users to be aware of potential hazardous obstacles. Many state-designated trails across northern Lower Michigan — specifically in Lake and Wexford counties — were impacted by the recent strong storms, according to the DNR. Many trees and branches broke and fell onto trails, creating hazardous obstacles.www.cadillacnews.com
Comments / 0