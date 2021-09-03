Curtis McGrath’s tilt at double gold still on after defending kayak title
Curtis McGrath belied his stuttering start in Tokyo to blitz the field in the men’s kayak single 200m KL2 final and defend the gold medal he won in Rio. A rudder issue had seen McGrath finish third in his heat on Thursday forcing him to qualify for Friday’s final via a semi-final that morning. But after coolly cruising through the semi-final, recording a Paralympic best time of 41.134, the star Australian delivered in the final.www.theguardian.com
