Curtis McGrath’s tilt at double gold still on after defending kayak title

Through the Tokyo heat, over the course of an hour and change, Team USA's Allysa Seely defended her gold medal at the women's PTS2 triathlon Paralympic final. She was victorious in this event five years ago in Rio, and fellow American Hailey Danz defended her own silver medal from five years back, coming in second behind Seely again in 2021. Third place went to Veronica Yoko Plebani of Italy. (Fun fact: Plebani actually competed in canoe sprint at the last Paralympics and represented her country in snowboarding at the 2014 Winter Paralympics.) Rio bronze medalist Melissa Stockwell, one of Team USA's flag bearers during the Tokyo opening ceremony, finished in fifth this time around.