'The stages of grief': Sharon Stone posts memorial to late nephew River following his tragic death at 11 months due to organ failure

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Sharon Stone took to Instagram Thursday with a poignant message in memory of her late nephew River.

Stone, 63, captioned the shot of a room, 'The stages of grief,' sharing an image of a couch in what appeared to be a hotel room with a trio pictures on the wall.

The Academy Award-nominated actress received kind words of support from notable names including Naomi Campbell, Leslie Jordan, Kelly Ripa, singer Michelle Williams and Sheila E.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24YbLW_0blNSWfa00
The latest: Sharon Stone, 63, took to Instagram Thursday with a poignant message in memory of her late nephew River 

'I’m so sorry!!' Williams wrote, while Campbell said, 'Beyond words ... praying for God to lift [and] hold you up @sharonstone my sincere and deepest condolences to you [and] your family.'

Stone on Monday posted a video memorial of her late nephew scored to the Eric Clapton song Tears in Heaven with the caption, 'River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021.'

The Basic Instinct star last week took to the social media site with an image of River as he was hospitalized with the support of multiple tubes and wires.

The Sliver actress captioned the shot, 'My nephew and godson River Stone was found in his crib w total organ failure today. Please pray for him. We need a miracle.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SgRVh_0blNSWfa00
Tough times: Stone, snapped in Montreal in 2013, is aunt to the late River via her younger brother Patrick Stone and his wife Tasha
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OJGh_0blNSWfa00
The Academy Award-nominated actress received kind words of support from notable names including Naomi Campbell, Leslie Jordan, Kelly Ripa, singer Michelle Williams and Sheila E 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41oYs0_0blNSWfa00
Stone on Monday posted a video memorial of her late nephew scored to the Eric Clapton song Tears in Heaven with the caption, 'River William Stone Sept. 8, 2020 - Aug. 30, 2021'

The star's younger brother Patrick Stone and wife Tasha, who are River's parents, made the tragic announcement earlier this week via CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education.

'He was our tiny jokester, our water baby, our little foodie,' the family said in a statement to the organization. 'Now, River has also become a hero. In death, he made a far greater contribution to this world than most of us could ever hope to ourselves.

'And he proved that the shortest of lives can also be the most meaningful ones. As an organ donor, River saved three lives.'

The family said 'there will never be a day, hour, a minute or even a second that we won't miss our sweet baby.'

Stone is mother to three teen sons - 21-year-old Roan, 16-year-old Laird and 15-year-old Quinn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dHuZZ_0blNSWfa00
The star's younger brother Patrick Stone and wife Tasha, who are River's parents, made the tragic announcement earlier this week via CORE, the Center for Organ Recovery and Education 

