Of all the bold and terrifying things Grey’s Anatomy has put its characters through in its seventeen seasons, Meredith Grey has been on the wrong side of disaster in more than her fair share of situations. Ellen Pompeo has shined as we’ve watched Meredith grow, and you’d be hard-pressed to find a fictional doctor I’d rather have in charge of my operating room. But, when you go back and look at the series as a whole, it’s surprising how much time Meredith has spent as a patient or victim of a tragedy. Come on, Grey’s, why do you want to treat your star like that? No wonder she’s dark and twisty.