Reliability? Safety? Can’t beat Peugeot. Except maybe Fiat.

When we learned that the Prophecy concept shown by Hyundai would be making it to production, we were excited by the possibility of such a futuristic and stylish vehicle coming to our roads. We've since been told that the production car will be called the Ioniq 6, and as expected, the spy shots we've seen of this car so far show that the radical design has been toned down considerably. The interior will still be a stunning place to sit, but the exterior has been hidden from us pretty well so far. Things at Hyundai must be progressing though, as bits of camo are slowly disappearing from the Ioniq 6, revealing more and more of the car's design.