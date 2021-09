It takes years off your life watching games like that one tonight! It is not really good for us more mature gentlemen at all!. Yet it started so well with a fine goal which seemed to put us in easy street. But then we gave away two “pantomime” goals and we had the horrible feeling of deja vu that once again we were going to blow up in Europe. But the difference was that after a dreadful end to the first half and a hair raising start to the second, we rallied a little and although our Dutch friends will undeniably feel that they should have won (over the two legs they missed at least six reasonable chances), Celtic showed the professionalism to absorb a little pressure, recover from the mistakes made and to win through. Sometimes, particularly in Europe, you have to do just that.