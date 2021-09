FARGO — It’s been an unprecedented almost two years for the 1976 MCI bus, as if it had a mind of its own. If it did, the layoff must have been long and lonely. The tailgating rig of the Fargo Beer Club sat at a garage near Pelican Lake in Minnesota since the end of the 2019 season, a distant relationship that none of its 20 owners were fond of, but had little choice with the shutdown from the pandemic.