Report: Steph Curry's Former Co-Star On The Golden State Warriors Just Worked Out For The Dallas Mavericks; He's Also Played For The Bucks, Mavs, And Pacers

According to Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski of the Athletic, the Dallas Mavericks held a workout for several former NBA stars.

The report can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from Charania.

According to Charania and Krawczynski, the Mavericks brought in Isaiah Thomas, Lance Stephenson and Monta Ellis for a workout on Thursday.

The last NBA team Ellis played for was the Indiana Pacers.

From 2015-17 Ellis was a key player for the Pacers and averaged 13.8 points and 4.7 assists per game in 2016 and 8.5 points and 3.2 assists per game in 2017.

During the 2015-16 season in Indiana, he was a starter, but in his second season, he was a mix of both a starter and a bench player (starting 33 games that season).

Ellis was never an All-Star over his 12-year NBA career, but he was definitely a known name by NBA fans and as close to an All-Star as one can get without actually being one.

For years, he was the star of the Golden State Warriors (before the dynasty) and in 2009-10 averaged 25.5 points per game.

The following season in 2011?

He averaged 24.1 points per game.

He also shared a backcourt with Steph Curry (before Curry became the player he is today).

He's averaged 18.9 points per game or higher in eight different NBA seasons.

Yet, his last NBA season was in 2017 with the Pacers at just 31 years old.

As of today, he is nearly 36 years old.