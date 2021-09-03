Cancel
Atlanta, NY

Greenberg Traurig's Lori Cohen Named a 2021 Woman of Influence by the Atlanta Business Chronicle

 4 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 02, 2021. Lori G. Cohen, vice chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and co-chair of the firm’s 600+ attorney global Litigation Practice Group, has been selected as one of the Atlanta Business Chronicle's 2021 Women of Influence Honorees. Cohen will be among the 21 women recognized at the upcoming annual awards ceremony on Oct. 14 for driving Atlanta business across different industries and professions.

