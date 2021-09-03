Brandi Rhodes Reveals She’s Suffering From Postpartum Depression And Anxiety

Doing it all! AEW star Brandi Rhodes launched a new wine, Whoa Baby!, on Wednesday, September 1, and created the product while pregnant with her first child. “It was a challenge to create this because I was pregnant when we created this,” the athlete, 38, who welcomed daughter Liberty with husband Cody Rhodes in June, told Us Weekly exclusively. “On the television show that I have coming up, Rhodes to the Top, we actually cover how we did that. How on earth does a pregnant woman make a wine because you can’t taste it! Well, maybe you can, but I am of the school of thought that you don’t. So we had some shenanigans in figuring this all out, but the end result was really, really good now that I’m able to partake and enjoy!”