Brandi Rhodes Reveals She’s Suffering From Postpartum Depression And Anxiety

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after giving birth to daughter Liberty, AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes has opened about her experience battling postpartum depression and anxiety. “I tried to fight it or tell myself, ‘Hey, this isn’t real stuff happening, calm down,’ and recently, I finally just gave in and said, ‘You know what? I have postpartum depression for sure,’” Brandi told Us Weekly. “I need to be cognizant of it. I need to reach out when I need help. I just need to take everything one day at a time.

