New Zealand police kill 'terrorist' after he stabs 6 people

By NICK PERRY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 4 days ago

WELLINGTON, New Zealand -- New Zealand authorities said Friday they shot and killed a violent extremist after he entered a supermarket and stabbed and injured six shoppers. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described the incident as a terror attack. She said the man was a Sri Lankan national who was inspired by the Islamic State group. She said he was well known to the nation's security agencies and was being monitored around the clock.

