Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, PA

Cheers & Jeers

heraldstandard.com
 4 days ago

Cheers: The volunteers who recently helped restore a Greene County monument dedicated to area military veterans are to be commended. The 1945 Center Township Honor Roll in Rogersville, which displays roughly 160 names honoring soldiers from the western end of the county, was discovered by local residents last month to be in urgent need of repair, and after it was brought to the attention of West Greene American Legion Post 416, a few volunteers took it upon themselves to replace the glass, repaint the trim around the monument and take care of other general maintenance issues. We applaud the selfless volunteers who took the initiative to care for the monument and asked for nothing in return, for making sure that the tribute to area soldiers continues to stand tall so that their contributions to this country are never forgotten.

www.heraldstandard.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greene County, PA
Government
City
Rogersville, PA
State
California State
County
Greene County, PA
City
Uniontown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
City
Connellsville, PA
City
California, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Community Service#Military Veterans#Cheers Jeers#Bloomberg Businessweek#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

DOJ says it will 'protect' women seeking abortions in Texas

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday said it will protect women who are seeking abortions in the state of Texas amid turmoil following the passage of a controversial restrictive abortion law in the state. In a press release, Attorney General Merrick Garland said the department will explore “all options”...
New York City, NYABC News

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

NEW YORK -- Millions of jobless Americans lost their unemployment benefits on Monday, leaving only a handful of economic support programs for those who are still being hit financially by the year-and-a-half-old coronavirus pandemic. Two critical programs expired on Monday. One provided jobless aid to self-employed and gig workers and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy