Cheers & Jeers

Cheers: The volunteers who recently helped restore a Greene County monument dedicated to area military veterans are to be commended. The 1945 Center Township Honor Roll in Rogersville, which displays roughly 160 names honoring soldiers from the western end of the county, was discovered by local residents last month to be in urgent need of repair, and after it was brought to the attention of West Greene American Legion Post 416, a few volunteers took it upon themselves to replace the glass, repaint the trim around the monument and take care of other general maintenance issues. We applaud the selfless volunteers who took the initiative to care for the monument and asked for nothing in return, for making sure that the tribute to area soldiers continues to stand tall so that their contributions to this country are never forgotten.