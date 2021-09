A macroalgae called sargassum is spoiling coastlines from Cancún to Tulum. Here’s how researchers and resorts are combating the noxious bloom. With their palm tree-fringed stretches of golden sand meeting clear blue sea, the beaches of Caribbean Mexico are known for being postcard-pretty. But now, in the spring and summer, the Yucatán coastline between Cancún and Tulum is clogged with mountains of seaweed, fouling the beach with a sulfurous scent of decay and making the water nearly unswimmable.