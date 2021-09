Death may be coming for all of us someday, but that doesn’t mean it’s a nice thing to think about. While you may be able to block out the thoughts of your mortality most of the time, there is one time when thinking about your own demise is actually important: when making decisions about life insurance. It’s understandable that buying life insurance can intimidate people to some extent. However, knowing when and how to buy it could do wonders for your family after you’re gone. For more help with life insurance or any other financial planning conundrums, consider working with a financial advisor.