Small-town restaurant industry receiving strong support, but some struggles remain
Darlene Frasher, owner of Palace Saloon in Dyersville, Iowa, said she has no issue with potential competition from other restaurant businesses. “I have no problem with that. Competition is good,” she said. “It still brings people to town, and people go out and try different places. That helps. We certainly could use more businesses to bring more people in. We’ll take all we can get.”www.telegraphherald.com
