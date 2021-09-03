CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

U.S. Gulf Coast oil industry struggles with uneven Ida recovery

By Marianna Parraga, Liz Hampton
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lYqcB_0blNP5Cf00
The Shell Norco manufacturing facility is flooded after Hurricane Ida pummeled Norco, Louisiana, U.S., August 30, 2021. REUTERS/Devika Krishna Kumar/File Photo

HOUSTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The engine of the U.S. offshore energy production struggled to recover from Hurricane Ida on Friday as a lack of crews, power and fuel left most Gulf Coast oil and gas output offline five days after the storm passed.

Ports were reopening, crews returning to offshore facilities and some pipelines restarted as companies completed post-storm evaluations. But getting oil flowing again was more difficult as damage at hubs slowed larger facilities. A lack of power onshore kept some refiners sidelined.

About half the originally evacuated platforms remained unoccupied and 93% of oil production and 89% of natural gas was offline, government data showed. Some wells in the Gulf of Mexico, which accounts for about a fifth of U.S. output, could be shut for weeks, analysts said.

EMERGENCY OIL

The White House sought to ease worries about regional fuel shortages by providing a combined 1.8 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to refiners' Exxon Mobil and Placid Refining Company to produce gasoline.

An offshore transfer station that funnels oil and gas from three large oilfields remained shut on Friday. Some 1.7 million barrels of oil and 1.99 billion cubic feet natural gas output were offline, government data released on Friday showed.

The Louisiana Offshore Oil Port, the primary U.S. deepwater export terminal near where the storm made landfall, also remained closed, according to its website. A prolonged outage could hamper U.S. crude oil exports to Asia, said analysts.

"Refiners might resort to the SPR to request crude as Exxon did if pipelines from the Gulf are not ready" by mid-month, said Robert Campbell, head of oil products research at consultancy Energy Aspects. "This is going to be a long recovery."

DAMAGES OFFSHORE

Chevron said none of its platforms were damaged and it returned workers to all six by Friday. Two offshore pipelines operated by Enbridge (ENB.TO) were ready to return to service.

But Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), the largest Gulf of Mexico oil and gas producer, said it has recovered just 20% of usual production.

Ida damaged an offshore facility called West Delta-143 that connects three large oil basins accounting for an eighth of the Gulf's oil production, Shell said. The extent of damage was not immediately clear. read more

"Shell’s West Delta situation is an indication of how slow recovery will be this time," said Aaron Brady, an analyst with consultancy IHS Markit. "We can expect that a significant amount of oil is likely to be offline for some time, possibly weeks."

Damages to offshore oil facilities could cost insurers about $1 billion, estimated CoreLogic.

PORTS REOPENING

Most Louisiana ports have reopened, including the Port of New Orleans, while Port Fourchon, an offshore resupply hub, reopened on Thursday for daylight operations only. Extensive damage at Port Fourchon were affecting deliveries to offshore platforms, analysts said.

Louisiana's largest utility Entergy Corp (ETR.N)late Friday took steps to remove transmission lines in the Mississippi River blocking vessels from reaching oil refineries west of New Orleans. The company did not immediately reply to requests for comment on the effort.

About 820,000 homes and businesses in the state lacked power, according to tracking firm PowerOutage.com. About two-thirds of gasoline stations from New Orleans to Baton Rouge were without fuel, said gasoline tracker GasBuddy.

Tony Odak, chief operating officer of Stone Oil Distributor, which supplies fuel to offshore producers, said he has begun getting supplies from as far away as Port Arthur and Galveston, Texas.

"We are securing resupply outside the Mississippi River right now," said Odak.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

178K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gulf Oil#Oil Company#Oil Wells#Oil Refining#The White House#Exxon Mobil#Placid Refining Company#Spr#Offshore Chevron#Royal Dutch Shell#Ihs Markit#Corelogic#Entergy Corp#Poweroutage Com#Baton Rouge#Stone Oil Distributor
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Enbridge
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
mining.com

China intervenes in oil market with historic sale of reserves

China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices. The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing.
TrafficArkansas Online

Oil demand on road to recovery

Some of the world's biggest economies are seeing oil consumption turn the corner and even surpass pre-pandemic levels as falling coronavirus infection rates drive a recovery in activity. Oil demand in China, the world's top energy consumer, will be 13% higher next quarter than in the same period in 2019...
Trafficspglobal.com

NYMEX natural gas futures prices continue in the $5/MMBtu range for winter

A combination of flat production and steady LNG export demand pushed NYMEX natural gas futures prices for the next five months higher Sept. 9, with the contract for October delivery hitting a seven-year high of $5.031/MMBtu. Prompt month futures contracts have gained 94% in value since the April start of...
Energy Industrytheedgemarkets.com

Shell readies Gulf pipeline restarts in major step after Ida

(Sept 11): Royal Dutch Shell Plc is gearing up to restart oil pipelines off the U.S. Gulf Coast, potentially moving the region’s top driller one step closer to restoring some production shut by Hurricane Ida. Most of the pipelines will be ready to operate within a week, according to a...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Up for Third Week as USA Refinery Restarts Outpace Production

Oil futures rose Friday completing a third weekly gain as refineries in Louisiana restart and returning offshore production cannot keep pace. Oil gained a third week as investors focused on the ongoing production shut-ins in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico as more refineries have resumed operations nearly two weeks after Hurricane Ida tore through the region.
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. offshore oil production losses felt around the globe

HOUSTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two weeks of losses in U.S. offshore energy production spiraled on Thursday, with prolonged outages from Hurricane Ida leading to oil contract cancellations around the globe. Three-quarters of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained offline, according to government data, as repair efforts dragged on....
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

Analysis: What Hurricane Ida means for oil and gas industry

The oil and gas industry is still reeling from Hurricane Ida nearly two weeks after the Category 4 storm slammed into Louisiana. About three-quarters of U.S. oil and gas production in the Gulf of Mexico remains offline after Ida forced oil companies to evacuate and shut down offshore platforms. Several refineries and petrochemical plants remain shuttered without power, with no timeline to restart production. Other oil and gas facilities saw extensive damage from Ida’s 150-mile-per-hour winds.
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

Shell begins redeploying personnel to platform in Gulf of Mexico

Royal Dutch Shell Plc is beginning the redeployment of personnel to its Appomattox platform in the Gulf of Mexico while damage assessments are continuing at its West Delta-143 (WD-143) offshore facility after Hurricane Ida. As of Wednesday, more than three-quarters of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico’s offshore oil and natural...
Energy Industrygo955.com

Shell cancels U.S. Gulf oil cargoes, refiners seek alternatives

(Reuters) -Royal Dutch Shell Plc, the largest oil producer in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, on Thursday canceled some export cargoes due to damage to offshore facilities from Hurricane Ida, signaling energy losses would continue for weeks. About three-quarters of the Gulf’s offshore oil production remains halted since late August...
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Ida Impact on Gulf of Mexico Continues

Rigzone's regular market watchers look at the ongoing impact of Ida, oil and gas price movements, the latest updates from the U.S Energy Information Administration and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author.)
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Hurricane Ida Continues to Impact U.S. Production

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded firmly higher Friday, helped by the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers as well as the hope of better U.S.-China trade relations. By 10:00 AM ET (1400 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 2.2% at $69.66 a barrel, while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy